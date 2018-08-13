Jones Day Adds Two New Partners In London To Firm's Banking, Finance & Securities Practice

The global law firm Jones Day continues to expand in Europe's key financial centers with the arrival of Lee Federman and Ewen Scott, who will both join the Firm's Banking, Finance & Securities Practice in its London Office. The arrivals of Messrs. Federman and Scott follow that of Ben Fox, who recently joined Jones Day's Banking, Finance & Securities Practice in Amsterdam, and Dr. Michael Fischer who recently joined the Practice in Frankfurt.
"Adding Lee and Ewen, along with Ben and Michael,to our global team sends a very strong message that Jones Day remains committed to providing our clients access to experienced, effective talent in Europe," said Giles Elliott, who co-leads the Firm's Banking, Finance & Securities Practice. "Cross-border deals, particularly in the leveraged finance area, are becoming significantly larger and even more complex. All four of these new partners have demonstrated the ability to structure, manage, and close significant transactions on behalf of a client pool that crosses borders and industries. They will be great additions to what is already a very strong global team and I welcome them to Jones Day."
Mr. Federman is highly experienced in cross-border syndicated financing transactions with a particular focus on leveraged finance and corporate lending. He has represented bank lenders, alternate credit providers, corporate borrowers, and financial sponsors across the credit spectrum in several key financial jurisdictions (including London, New York, Hong Kong, Amsterdam and Budapest) and in a wide range of sectors including healthcare, infrastructure, transport and telecommunications. Recognized for his work in leveraged finance and syndicated lending by The Legal 500 – Europe, Mr. Federman is a member of the Loan Market Association's developing markets working party and a regular speaker at LMA events globally.
Mr. Scott represents lenders (including credit and debt funds), borrowers and sponsors on a range of cross-border, bilateral and syndicated financings, refinancings and restructurings, on a national and international level, including in emerging markets. His clients include major U.K. and international clearing banks, investment banks, credit and debt funds, and private equity clients, with a focus on leveraged finance. Mr. Scott has been heavily involved in the development and structuring of direct lending mechanisms in the leveraged middle market provided by funds including senior debt instruments, mezzanine financing, second lien and unitranche financing.
"The addition of Lee and Ewen add great transactions depth and skill to our strong London team," said John Phillips, Partner-in-Charge of Jones Day's London Office. "Their broad experience across numerous financing arrangements is a valuable resource for our clients. I look forward to working with them and welcome them to Jones Day."
Mr. Fox works with clients on a broad range of financing matters including secured and unsecured syndicated lending, real estate finance, asset finance, and leveraged transactions. Experienced in domestic and cross-border transactions, he represents both lenders and borrowers, and has counseled major international and Dutch financial institutions, alternative capital providers, and other non-bank lenders.
Dr. Fischer previously spent seven years as General Counsel at UBS Europe SE in Frankfurt. Prior to this, he held leading roles with the German financial market stabilization authority as well as with international hedge funds and asset management companies. He started his career as an M&A attorney-at-law with international law firms.
Jones Day’s nearly 300 Banking, Finance & Securities lawyers have helped clients navigate the globally transformed regulatory environment and close thousands of transactions totaling more than $6 trillion over the past five years.
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers in 43 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.