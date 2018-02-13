Joint Statement: Thank You Jacob "Jake" Stillman: SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Commissioner Kara M. Stein, Commissioner Michael S. Piwowar, Commissioner Robert J. Jackson, Jr., Commissioner Hester M. Peirce

Today marks the retirement of our beloved Jake Stillman who served the Commission for 55 years, including 17 as Solicitor.
Jake began his tenure in government service as an officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps and then served as a law clerk for Judge Harry E. Kalodner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Jake has faithfully served the Commission since 1962, spanning 11 administrations, and during that time he has played an integral role in cases that law students around the country study closely today.
"Jake has been described as a living legend by the securities bar. He is the consummate public servant and Commission professional. Jake's advice has been sought by countless Chairmen, Commissioners and staff members, and on each occasion, they have been better off for Jake's counsel," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton.
Jake was born in February 1934, four months before the passage of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which created the Commission.
Jake, we salute you!