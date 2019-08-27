Joint Statement Of SEC Commissioners Robert J. Jackson, Jr. And Allison Herren Lee On Proposed Changes To Regulation S-K

We support sending out for public comment the recently proposed revisions to Regulation S-K, the central repository for non-financial statement disclosure. We’re especially grateful to our colleagues in the Division of Corporation Finance, Director Bill Hinman, Betsy Murphy, Felicia Kung, Lisa Kohl, Elliott Staffin, Sandra Hunter Berkheimer, and Shehzad Niazi for their careful and diligent work on this proposal.
We want to start by noting that the proposal is commendable for adding disclosure on the critical topic of human capital. This reflects an understanding of what American families have known for generations: companies that invest in their workers perform better over time.[1]
We write to encourage comment in two critical areas where we believe the proposal should be improved. Specifically, we are concerned about the shift toward a principles-based approach to disclosure and the absence of the topic of climate risk. We urge commenters to come forward to help ensure that our rules produce the comparability and transparency that American investors deserve.
* * * *
The proposal favors a principles-based approach to disclosure rather than balancing the use of principles with line-item disclosures as investors—the consumers of this information—have advocated.[2] The flexibility offered by principles-based disclosure makes sense in some cases, but the benefits of that flexibility should be carefully weighed against its costs.
One concern with principles-based disclosure is that it gives company executives discretion over what they tell investors.[3] Another is that it can produce inconsistent information that investors cannot easily compare, making investment analysis—and, thus, capital—more expensive.[4] Our concern is that the proposal’s principles-based approach will fail to give American investors the information they need about the companies they own.
For example, the proposal takes a crucial step forward for investors who have long asked for transparency about whether and how public companies invest in the American workforce.[5] But, because it favors flexibility over bright-line rules, the proposal may give management too much discretion—sacrificing important comparability—when describing a company’s investments in its workers.
That’s why investors representing trillions of dollars, and our Investor Advisory Committee, have urged the SEC to require specific, detailed disclosures reflecting the importance of human capital management to the bottom line.[6] We hope that commenters will make sure we get this balance right by letting us know what, if any, specific measures would be useful for investors.[7]
Additionally, the proposal does not seek comment on whether to include the topic of climate risk in the Description of Business under Item 101. Estimates of the scale of that risk vary,[8] but what is clear is that investors of all kinds view the risk as an important factor in their decision-making process.[9] Yet it remains tough for investors to obtain useful climate-related disclosure.[10] One argument against mandating such disclosure is that climate risk is too difficult to quantify with acceptable accuracy. Whatever one thinks about disclosure of climate risk, research shows that we are long past the point of being unable to meaningfully measure a company’s sustainability profile.
For example, recent work shows that some sustainability measures reveal material information to the market.[11] Despite early skepticism about the utility of those measures, recent efforts to refine them through engagement with issuers and investors have borne real fruit.[12] We hope commenters will weigh in as to whether and how this topic should be included in a final rule. In addition, to the extent the SEC may consider whether and how additional rules should be updated to provide more transparency on climate risk, we hope commenters will provide data and analysis to help guide that important work.
* * * *
We are grateful for the Staff’s thoughtful work in preparing this proposal, and we support sending it out for comment. We hope, however, that commenters will help us weigh the degree to which the proposal relies too heavily on principles-based disclosures, and the value of adding disclosure regarding climate risk. We especially hope to hear from investors about what metrics, if any, would be most useful to include in any final rules. Investors are the audience for disclosures—and the ultimate arbiters of what is and is not material—and should be our focus as these rules move forward.[13]
