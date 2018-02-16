Japan's Financial Services Agency: The Third Meeting Of The Working Group on Corporate Disclosure Of The Financial System Council

The Working Group on Corporate Disclosure of the Financial System Council will hold its third meeting on February 21, 2018 as follows.
- Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 16:30~18:30
- Conference room: Common Special Conference Room No.1, 13th floor, Common Government Office No.7
- Agenda: Explanation by conference arrangement office, discussion etc.
The meeting is open to the public. Please note that the seats for the public are limited. We appreciate your understanding.
The materials and minutes are to be publicized on the FSA's website after the meeting.