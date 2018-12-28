 Skip to main Content
Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The Report From The “Study Group On The Virtual Currency Exchange Services”

Date 28/12/2018

The “Study Group on the Virtual Currency Exchange Services” (chairman Hideki KANDA, Professor, Gakushuin University Law School) has discussed and deliberated on various issues related to the virtual currency exchange services in Japan eleven times since April 2018.
 
Based on the results of the discussions, the Study Group has compiled the “Report from the Study Group on the Virtual Currency Exchange Services”.
 
The summary (as attached hereto) is a provisional translation of the original Japanese summary.

PDFReport from the the Study Group on the Virtual Currency Exchange Services(only available in Japanese)

PDFSummary of the Report