Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The List Of Links To English Translations Of Annual Securities Reports(ASRs)

The “Working Group on Corporate Disclosure” of the Financial System Council has compiled and published the “Report - Realizing a Virtuous Cycle in the Capital Market”.
This report proposed that “To encourage companies to translate the Annual Securities Report into English, a list of companies that post the English version of their Annual Securities Report on the website could be published on the Financial Services Agency website”.
Based on this proposal, the FSA published “List of links to English translations of Annual Securities Reports(ASRs)”.
For details of the list, please see the following website.
