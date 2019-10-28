The FSA finalized the “Discussion Paper on Dialogues and Practices Regarding Financial Institutions’ IT Governance” (provisional English title). In light of the growing importance of optimizing financial institutions’ IT systems in carrying out their respective business strategies aimed at further enhancement of corporate values, the Discussion Paper mainly outlines key discussion points on holding dialogues with financial institutions in respect of IT governance, and reflects amendments based on comments received through public consultation.
Discussion Paper on Dialogues and Practices Regarding Financial Institutions’ IT Governance
Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of The Finalized “Discussion Paper On Dialogues And Practices Regarding Financial Institutions’ IT Governance”
Date 28/10/2019
The FSA finalized the “Discussion Paper on Dialogues and Practices Regarding Financial Institutions’ IT Governance” (provisional English title). In light of the growing importance of optimizing financial institutions’ IT systems in carrying out their respective business strategies aimed at further enhancement of corporate values, the Discussion Paper mainly outlines key discussion points on holding dialogues with financial institutions in respect of IT governance, and reflects amendments based on comments received through public consultation.