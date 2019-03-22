Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of Report From Study Group On Virtual Currency Exchange Services

The Study Group on the Virtual Currency Exchange Services(Chairman Hideki KANDA, Professor, Law School, Gakushuin University) has discussed and deliberated on various issues surrounding the virtual currency exchange services in Japan eleven times since April 2018.
Based on the results of the discussions, the Study Group has compiled the “Report from the Study Group on the Virtual Currency Exchange Services”.
The report (as attached hereto) is a provisional translation of the original Japanese version (Published on December 21, 2018).
Report from Study Group on Virtual Currency Exchange Services
Summary of Report from Study Group on Virtual Currency Exchange Services