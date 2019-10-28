The FSA published the monitoring report on financial institutions’ system integration and renewal. Based on the FSA’s monitoring of financial institutions pertaining to their system integration and renewal, wherein certain problematic practices by multiple financial institutions were ascertained as common pitfalls that any financial institution could be prone to mishandling, the monitoring report contains cases of problematic practices (classified by businesses types/lines, issues, causes, and countermeasures), as an informative reference to financial institutions in implementing large-scale and complex system integration and renewal.
Monitoring Report on Financial Institutions’ Computer System Integration and Renewal
Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of Monitoring Report On Financial Institutions’ Computer System Integration And Renewal
Date 28/10/2019
