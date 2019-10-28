 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of Analysis Report On Financial Institutions’ Computer System Failures

Date 28/10/2019

The FSA published the analysis report on financial institutions’ computer system failures. Based on the FSA’s analysis of statutory computer system failure reports filed by financial institutions, wherein emerging risks pertaining to the accelerating digitalization were identified, the analysis report contains the analytical results (with respect to trends, events, causes, and countermeasures of computer system failures), as an informative reference to financial institutions in terms of their IT risk management.

PDFAnalysis Report on  Financial Institutions’ computer System Failures