The FSA published the analysis report on financial institutions’ computer system failures. Based on the FSA’s analysis of statutory computer system failure reports filed by financial institutions, wherein emerging risks pertaining to the accelerating digitalization were identified, the analysis report contains the analytical results (with respect to trends, events, causes, and countermeasures of computer system failures), as an informative reference to financial institutions in terms of their IT risk management.
Analysis Report on Financial Institutions’ computer System Failures
Japan's Financial Services Agency: Publication Of Analysis Report On Financial Institutions’ Computer System Failures
Date 28/10/2019
The FSA published the analysis report on financial institutions’ computer system failures. Based on the FSA’s analysis of statutory computer system failure reports filed by financial institutions, wherein emerging risks pertaining to the accelerating digitalization were identified, the analysis report contains the analytical results (with respect to trends, events, causes, and countermeasures of computer system failures), as an informative reference to financial institutions in terms of their IT risk management.