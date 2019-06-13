Japan's Financial Services Agency: IIF Spring Membership Meeting - Remarks By Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso

Good morning.
I would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone here today, in particular, Tim Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the IIF, and express my thanks for the invitation to deliver these remarks today. I am delighted to see that the agenda of this year’s IIF Spring Membership Meeting is closely aligned with Japan’s priorities for the G20 Presidency. Contributions by you, distinguished representatives of the Private sector, are very important for the success of the G20. We, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, will be touching on critical issues impacting the world economy and global financial sector at our meeting in Fukuoka.
