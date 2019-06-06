Japan's Financial Services Agency: G20 Fukuoka Policy Priorities On Aging And Financial Inclusion

- Today, G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) has approved the “G20 Fukuoka Policy Priorities on Aging and Financial Inclusion” at the GPFI Plenary Meeting in Tokyo.
Note: The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion, including implementation of the G20 Financial Inclusion Action Plan, endorsed at the G20 Summit in Seoul. For more information, please visit www.gpfi.org.
- Along with the rapid global aging, the international community has faced emerging issues which could pose new challenges to the financial services. As the G20 Presidency, Japan has taken the role of co-chair of the GPFI and led its discussions under the theme of “Aging and Financial Inclusion.” Under such priority, the GPFI and the OECD jointly prepared the “G20 Fukuoka Policy Priorities”, which identifies eight key steps to tackle the challenges in face of aging.
