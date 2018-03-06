 Skip to main Content
Japan's Financial Services Agency: For Those Engaging In High Speed Trading

Date 06/03/2018

As of April 1, 2018, a new system will be introduced in relation to High Speed Trading (“HST”) of shares and other types of financial instruments, and those engaging in HST will now be required to register.

We provide the below information regarding HST registration. 

1. New System Introduced in relation to HST

2. Form and Example/Notes of the Application Document and its Attachments

PDF List of Attachments for HST Registration Application

For ease of your preparation of the application document and its attachments, we provide the below forms and example/notes thereof. 

Title Form Example/Notes
Application Document (Form 29 of attachments to the Cabinet Office Order for Financial Instruments Business, etc.) WORDForm 29 in Word PDFExample in PDF
Document regarding Business Contents and Method PDFNotes in PDF
Document regarding Personnel and Business Execution Structure PDFNotes in PDF
Affidavit - In case of the applicant as a juridical person,
(i) WORDAffidavit for Applicant in Word (Example)
(ii)WORDAffidavit for Director in Word (Example)
In case of the applicant as an individual,
WORDAffidavit for Applicant in Word (Example)
Resume/Corporate History In case of an individual,
WORDResume in Word

PDFNotes in PDF
In case of a juridical person,
WORDCorporate History in Word
Pledge Statement In case of the applicant as a juridical person,
(i)  WORDPledge Statement for Applicant in Word
(ii) WORDPledge Statement for Director in Word
PDFExample in PDF


PDFExample in PDF
In case of the applicant as an individual,
WORDPledge Statement for Applicant in Word
PDFExample in PDF
Document regarding Calculation of Net Assets WORDForm in Word PDFNotes in PDF
Document prepared in accordance with Form 1-2 of attachments to the Cabinet Office Order for Financial Instruments Business, etc.  In case of the applicant as an individual,
WORDForm 1-2 in Word

3. Offices for Submission of Application Document and its Attachments

The application document and its attachments of a domestic applicant shall be submitted to each competent Local Finance Bureau in the applicant's head office area. An overseas applicant having no business office in Japan should submit the application document and its attachments to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau below.

Kanto Local Finance Bureau, 1st Securities Business Surveillance Section
Address: 1-1 Shintoshin, Chuo-ku, Saitama-City, Saitama 330-9716, Japan
Telephone: 81-48-600-1155 (Direct)

Contact

Should you have an inquiry regarding HST Registration, please contact:
Financial Services Agency, Supervisory Bureau, Securities Business Division at
81-3-3506-6000 (ext.3892).

Should you have an inquiry regarding the Application Document or any other documents to be submitted, please contact:
Kanto Local Finance Bureau, 1st Securities Business Surveillance Section at
81-48-600-1155 (Direct).