Japan's Financial Services Agency: For Those Engaging In High Speed Trading

As of April 1, 2018, a new system will be introduced in relation to High Speed Trading (“HST”) of shares and other types of financial instruments, and those engaging in HST will now be required to register.
We provide the below information regarding HST registration.
1. New System Introduced in relation to HST
- The Amendment of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (effective as of April 1, 2018) (in Japanese)
- The public comments on the Amendment of Cabinet Orders and Cabinet Office Orders relating to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (effective as of April 1, 2018) and FSA's responses to those comments (in Japanese)
2. Form and Example/Notes of the Application Document and its Attachments
※ List of Attachments for HST Registration Application
For ease of your preparation of the application document and its attachments, we provide the below forms and example/notes thereof.
|Title
|Form
|Example/Notes
|Application Document (Form 29 of attachments to the Cabinet Office Order for Financial Instruments Business, etc.)
|Form 29 in Word
|Example in PDF
|Document regarding Business Contents and Method
|‐
|Notes in PDF
|Document regarding Personnel and Business Execution Structure
|‐
|Notes in PDF
|Affidavit
|-
|In case of the applicant as a juridical person,
(i) Affidavit for Applicant in Word (Example)
(ii)Affidavit for Director in Word (Example)
|In case of the applicant as an individual,
Affidavit for Applicant in Word (Example)
|Resume/Corporate History
|In case of an individual,
Resume in Word
|
Notes in PDF
|In case of a juridical person,
Corporate History in Word
|‐
|Pledge Statement
|In case of the applicant as a juridical person,
(i) Pledge Statement for Applicant in Word
(ii) Pledge Statement for Director in Word
|
Example in PDF
Example in PDF
|In case of the applicant as an individual,
Pledge Statement for Applicant in Word
|
Example in PDF
|Document regarding Calculation of Net Assets
|Form in Word
|Notes in PDF
|Document prepared in accordance with Form 1-2 of attachments to the Cabinet Office Order for Financial Instruments Business, etc.
|In case of the applicant as an individual,
Form 1-2 in Word
|‐
3. Offices for Submission of Application Document and its Attachments
The application document and its attachments of a domestic applicant shall be submitted to each competent Local Finance Bureau in the applicant's head office area. An overseas applicant having no business office in Japan should submit the application document and its attachments to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau below.
Kanto Local Finance Bureau, 1st Securities Business Surveillance Section
Address: 1-1 Shintoshin, Chuo-ku, Saitama-City, Saitama 330-9716, Japan
Telephone: 81-48-600-1155 (Direct)
Contact
Should you have an inquiry regarding HST Registration, please contact:
Financial Services Agency, Supervisory Bureau, Securities Business Division at
81-3-3506-6000 (ext.3892).
Should you have an inquiry regarding the Application Document or any other documents to be submitted, please contact:
Kanto Local Finance Bureau, 1st Securities Business Surveillance Section at
81-48-600-1155 (Direct).