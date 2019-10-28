 Skip to main Content
Japan's Financial Services Agency: Financial Industry-Wide Cybersecurity Exercise (Delta Wall IV)

Ensuring cybersecurity across the financial sector has become a crucial issue for the stability of the overall financial system due to cyberattacks in the financial sector becoming increasingly sophisticated and complicated. In the run-up to the "Games of the XXXII Olympiad and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games," to prepare for the occurrence of a large-scale cyber incident, the FSA has conducted the fourth industry-wide cybersecurity exercise (“Delta Wall* IV”) over the period from October 3 to 11, 2019.

* Delta Wall means a key element in cybersecurity: the triad (Delta) of “self-help,” “mutual assistance,” and “public assistance.”