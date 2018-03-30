Japan's Financial Services Agency: Call For Public Comments On The "Guidelines For Investor And Company Engagement" (Draft)

Financial Services Agency has now published the draft of the “Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement” in accordance with the proposal “Revision of the Corporate Governance Code and Establishment of Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement” by the “Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code” (Chairman: Kazuhito Ikeo, Professor of Economics and Finance, Keio University) and started to call for public comments in English.
1. Subject Document of the Call for Public Comments
Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement (Draft)
(Note) The Tokyo Stock Exchange has published the Revision Draft of the Corporate Governance Code
and started to call for public comments.
2. How to Submit Comments
Please send your comments by email, being sure to include your name, address, and
company/organization name.
We translated the draft provisionally to English. (Japanese version is here.) Therefore, we would also
welcome any suggestions for a better translation from those who have good language skills both in
English and Japanese.
Please use text format when sending comments via email.
Email address: sccgfollowup1@fsa.go.jp
Send to: Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Financial Services Agency
3. Deadline
The draft is open for comment until 17:00 (JST), April 29, 2018.
Destination of opinions
Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Planning and Coordination Bureau, Financial Services Agency (Secretariat of the Follow-up Council)
Mail : 3-2-1 Kasumigaseki Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8967 Japan
The Central Common Goverment Offices No.7
Fax : +81-(0)3－3506－6266
Contact
Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Planning and Coordination Bureau, Financial Services Agency
Tel: +81-(0)3-3506-6000 (Ext.2892 3836)