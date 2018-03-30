 Skip to main Content
Japan's Financial Services Agency: Call For Public Comments On The "Guidelines For Investor And Company Engagement" (Draft)

Date 30/03/2018

Financial Services Agency has now published the draft of the “Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement” in accordance with the proposal “Revision of the Corporate Governance Code and Establishment of Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement” by the “Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code” (Chairman: Kazuhito Ikeo, Professor of Economics and Finance, Keio University)  and started to call for public comments in English.

1. Subject Document of the Call for Public Comments
    
    Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement (Draft)

  (Note) The Tokyo Stock Exchange has published the Revision Draft of the Corporate Governance Code
                 and started to call for public comments新しいウィンドウで開きます.

2. How to Submit Comments
    
     Please send your comments by email, being sure to include your name, address, and
   company/organization name.

     We translated the draft provisionally to English. (Japanese version is here新しいウィンドウで開きます.) Therefore, we would also
   welcome any suggestions for a better translation from those who have good language skills both in
   English and Japanese.

     Please use text format when sending comments via email.
  
     Email address: sccgfollowup1@fsa.go.jp
     Send to: Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Financial Services Agency

3. Deadline

      The draft is open for comment until 17:00 (JST), April 29, 2018.

 

Destination of opinions

Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Planning and Coordination Bureau, Financial Services Agency (Secretariat of the Follow-up Council)

Mail : 3-2-1 Kasumigaseki Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8967 Japan

The Central Common Goverment Offices No.7

Fax : +81-(0)3－3506－6266

Contact

Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Planning and Coordination Bureau, Financial Services Agency
Tel: +81-(0)3-3506-6000 (Ext.2892 3836)

 