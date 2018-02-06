Japan's Financial Services Agency: “Basel III - Are we done now?” , ILF Conference At Frankfurt am Main

Thank you very much for giving me an opportunity to express our views representing Asia to so many distinguished experts.
General View on Basel III from Asian Perspectives
The finalization of Basel III is the final piece of post-crisis reforms (except for final review of the revised market risk framework) and expected to remove regulatory uncertainty. From the viewpoints of Asia which is located between the two major financial markets US and Europe, the finalization of Basel III is particularly welcomed because it would help maintain the multilateral framework of banking regulations and prevent fragmentation of global markets.
