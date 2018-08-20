Japan’s Financial Services Agency Appoints Mr. Jaime Caruana, Former BIS General Manager, As FSA Advisor

The FSA has appointed Mr. Jaime Caruana, former General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), as FSA advisor.
Under the Japanese G20 presidency in 2019, FSA intends to contribute to the global efforts to find solutions to challenges faced by the international financial system. The FSA expects Mr. Caruana to provide a wide range of advice to FSA, leveraging his experience and expertise cultivated during his distinguished career including as BIS General Manager, Head of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department at the IMF, Chair of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and Governor of the Bank of Spain.