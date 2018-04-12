Japan's Financial Services Agency And US National Association Of Insurance Commissioners Held The Ninth Meeting Of The Insurance Regulatory Dialogue

On April 4, 2018, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the US National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) held the ninth Insurance Regulatory Dialogue in Tokyo, Japan.
This dialogue has been held since 2014 to enhance mutual understanding and facilitate regulatory cooperation. This time, FSA and NAIC exchanged their views on draft report "JFSA's supervisory approaches," regulatory and supervisory issues in the U.S. and Japan, and key issues at the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).