Japan's Council of Experts: Publication Of The "Revision Of The Corporate Governance Code And Establishment Of Guidelines For Investor And Company Engagement"

The Council of Experts Concerning the Follow-up of Japan’s Stewardship Code and Japan’s Corporate Governance Code (Chairman: Kazuhito Ikeo, Professor of Economics and Finance, Keio University) has now published the proposal “Revision of the Corporate Governance Code and Establishment of Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement”.
The Council expects that in accordance with this proposal the Tokyo Stock Exchange will promptly revise the Corporate Governance Code and the Financial Services Agency will promptly issue the Engagement Guidelines.
Revision of the Coporate Governance Code and Establishment of Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement（including Appendix1 and Appendix2）
（Appendix1）Japan's Corporate Governance Code (Draft Revision)
（Appendix2）Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement (Draft)
Call for Public Comments on the "Guidelines for Investor and Company Engagement" is here.
Call for Public Comments on the "Revision Draft of the Corporate Governance Code" is here. (TSE website)
