Japan Financial Services Agency's Organizational Reform

The FSA will reorganize itself on July 17, 2018 to better address its new challenges and tasks.
- In addition to the existing Supervision Bureau, the Strategy Development and Management Bureau and the Policy and Markets Bureau will be newly established (although the Planning and Coordination Bureau and the Inspection Bureau will be abolished).
- The major objectives of this organizational reform are:
- to enhance our strategy development with holistic perspectives across financial services and to upgrade our professional expertise <Strategy Development and Management Bureau>;
- to response timely to the changing environment surrounding financial markets and to develop regulatory framework in line with IT and other innovations <Policy and Markets Bureau> ; and
- to conduct more effective and efficient monitoring through seamless off-site and on-site monitoring <Supervision Bureau>.
FSA's New Organization Chart (Outline)
This reorganization will not change the structure and responsibilities both of the Security and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) and the Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board (CPAAOB).