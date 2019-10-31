Japan Financial Services Agency - The Council Of Experts On The Stewardship Code (2019): The Second Council

We hold the Council of Experts on the Stewardship Code (2019) (the “Council”).
The Council shall be open to the public in principle. However, due to capacity of the room, people who want to listen to the Council (excluding the press) need to apply in advance (First-come-first-serve basis). Please see “4. Registration Form” for details, and also check “5. Note” as the Council will be held as paperless.
Meeting Material and Minutes will be published on FSA website.
Information
1. Date and Time:
November 8, 2019 (Fri) 16:30 - 18:30
2. Venue:
The Central Common Government Offices No.7, 13F Meeting Room No.1
3-2-1 Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8967, JAPAN
3. Theme (plan):
Discussion for next revision of the Stewardship Code
4. Registration Form:
People who want to listen to the Council needs to send the following information to stewardship_info_19@fsa.go.jp
- Name:
- Company Name:
- Contact (Email address):
Registration would be first-come-first-serve basis. However, due to capacity of the room, we may limit number of people listening to the Council. We will inform in case out of capacity.
Please be noted, we may refuse registration if lots of people who belong to the same company register.
5. Note:
We provide simultaneous interpretation between English and Japanese on the Second Council.
The Council will be held as paperless and the material won’t be handed out.
Materials (in Japanese) will be published by 18:00, November 7, 2019
https://www.fsa.go.jp/singi/stewardship/siryou/20191108.html (in Japanese)
There are NO wi-fi access in the room. Please download and bring materials by yourself.
Materials which are not published by 18:00, November 7, 2019 will be handed out on the Council.
Contact
Corporate Accounting and Disclosure Division, Policy and Markets Bureau, Financial Services Agency
Tel +81 -(0)3-3506-6000(Ext.3861, 3834)