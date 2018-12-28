Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In Year 2018 & December 2018

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in Year 2018 & December 2018.
Cash Equity Market
- In 2018, annual trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 740.5187 trillion, an all-time high.
- For domestic ETFs, annual trading value was JPY 56.2452 trillion, the third-highest on record.
- In the REIT market, annual trading value was JPY 11.7171 trillion, the second-highest on record.
Derivatives Market
- In 2018, total derivatives trading volume was 388,342,871 contracts, an all-time high.
- Total derivatives trading value was JPY 3,217 trillion, an all-time high. Trading value for equity index derivatives was JPY 1,664 trillion, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for the night session was 148,173,737 contracts, an all-time high, and the ratio of the night session was 38.2%, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini was 273,327,463 contracts, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for TOPIX futures was 26,224,277 contracts, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for TOPIX Banks Index Futures, TSE REIT Index futures, TSE Mothers Index Futures, DJIA Futures and Nikkei 225 Weekly Options hit the record highs.
- In December 2018, trading volume for the night session was 14,678,060 contracts, and the ratio of the night session was 38.3%.
*Total derivatives trading volume and Total derivatives trading value above include Flexible Options.
The cash equity market is operated by TSE, while the derivatives market is operated by OSE.
- ･trading volume/value for Flexible Options will be uploaded shortly.