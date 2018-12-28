 Skip to main Content
Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In Year 2018 & December 2018

Date 28/12/2018

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in Year 2018 & December 2018.

Cash Equity Market

- In 2018, annual trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 740.5187 trillion, an all-time high.
- For domestic ETFs, annual trading value was JPY 56.2452 trillion, the third-highest on record.
- In the REIT market, annual trading value was JPY 11.7171 trillion, the second-highest on record.

Derivatives Market

- In 2018, total derivatives trading volume was 388,342,871 contracts, an all-time high.
- Total derivatives trading value was JPY 3,217 trillion, an all-time high. Trading value for equity index derivatives was JPY 1,664 trillion, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for the night session was 148,173,737 contracts, an all-time high, and the ratio of the night session was 38.2%, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini was 273,327,463 contracts, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for TOPIX futures was 26,224,277 contracts, an all-time high.
- Annual trading volume for TOPIX Banks Index Futures, TSE REIT Index futures, TSE Mothers Index Futures, DJIA Futures and Nikkei 225 Weekly Options hit the record highs.
- In December 2018, trading volume for the night session was 14,678,060 contracts, and the ratio of the night session was 38.3%.


*Total derivatives trading volume and Total derivatives trading value above include Flexible Options.

The cash equity market is operated by TSE, while the derivatives market is operated by OSE.

Reference (Dec. 2018)
*Data does not include trading volume/value for Flexible Options.		 icon-pdf
Reference (2018)
*Data includes trading volume/value for Flexible Options.		 icon-pdf
(note)
  • ･trading volume/value for Flexible Options will be uploaded shortly.

 