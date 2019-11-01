Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In October 2019

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in October 2019.
Cash Equity Market
- In October 2019, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 2.5461 trillion.
- The daily average trading value for the ETF market was JPY 167.5 billion.
Derivatives Market
(OSE)
- In October 2019, total derivatives trading volume was 27,793,582 contracts.
- Total derivatives trading value was JPY 197 trillion, and the trading value for equity index derivatives was JPY 109 trillion.
- Trading volume for the night session was 11,867,369 contracts. The ratio of the night session was 42.7%.
- Trading volume for Nikkei 225 Weekly Options was 64,052 contracts.
(TOCOM)
- Please refer to the reference.
(note)
･Data contained in the PDF file in the above Reference do not include trading volume/value for Flexible Options.
For trading volume/value for Flexible Options, please refer to the csv file below.