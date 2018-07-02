Japan Exchange Group: Trading Overview In June 2018 & First Half Of 2018 (January To June)

Japan Exchange Group released Trading Overview in June 2018 & First Half of 2018 (January to June).
Cash Equity Market
- In the first half of 2018, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 3.1141 trillion.
- In the first half of 2018, the daily average trading value for ETFs reached JPY 227.7 billion.
- In June 2018, the daily average trading value for the TSE 1st Section (domestic common stocks) was JPY 2.8208 trillion.
- In the ETF market, monthly trading value was JPY 3.4030 trillion.
Derivatives Market
- In the first half of 2018, total derivatives trading volume was 186,643,888 contracts, the third-highest record over the same period.
- In the first half of 2018, total derivatives trading value was JPY 1,532 trillion, and trading value for equity index derivatives was JPY 816 trillion, both the record highs on a half-yearly basis.
- In the first half of 2018, trading volume for the night session was 69,323,126 contracts, a record high over the same period. The ratio of the night session was 37.1%, a record high on a half-yearly basis.
- In the first half of 2018, trading volume for TOPIX Futures was 12,907,909 contracts, a record high on a half-yearly basis.
- In the first half of 2018, trading volume for TOPIX Banks Index, TSE Mothers Index Futures and Nikkei 225 Weekly Options hit the record highs on a half-yearly basis.
- In June 2018, monthly trading volume for the night session was 10,262,162 contracts and the ratio of the night session was 34.7%.
- In June 2018, monthly trading volume for TSE Mothers Index Futures reached 61,359 contracts, a record high. As of the end of June, open interest was 11,464 contracts, the second highest record for month-end open interest.