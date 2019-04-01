Japan Exchange Group: Publication Of JPX Working Paper, Vol.28 "Analysis Of Investors' Behavior Through Non-Time Series Analysis Of Stock Prices"

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) today published JPX Working Paper, Vol.28 "Analysis of Investors' Behavior through Non-Time Series Analysis of Stock Prices".
JPX Working Papers highlight research and studies on changes in the market and regulatory environment with the aim of raising competitiveness. Conducted by officers and employees of JPX, its subsidiaries, and affiliates, as well as outside researchers, JPX Working Papers are intended to draw comments widely from academia, research institutions, and other market participants and observers.
Readers are reminded that the contents and opinions contained in the papers are those of the authors and do not reflect the official opinions of JPX, its subsidiaries, or affiliates.