Japan Exchange Group: Postponement Of Commencement Of Tender Offer For Shares Of Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc.

Date 28/06/2019

As announced in "Basic Agreement regarding Business Combination between Japan Exchange Group, Inc. and Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc." on March 28, 2019 (the "press release on the Basic Agreement"), Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) resolved to agree to pursue the realization of a business combination with Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM), entered into a basic agreement (the "Basic Agreement") with TOCOM, and continued discussions toward the realization of the business combination, which covers the tender offer for outstanding issued shares of TOCOM (including shares without voting rights) (the "tender offer").

