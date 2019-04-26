 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Date 26/04/2019

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥121,134 million (0.4% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥54,111 million (increased 6.3% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥69,535 million (decreased 3.1% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥70,786 million (decreased 3.0% year on year).

In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥49,057 million (decreased 2.8% year on year).

Click here for full details.

 Explanatory Material] Overview of Earnings for FY2018