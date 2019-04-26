Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥121,134 million (0.4% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year on year)), and operating expenses were ¥54,111 million (increased 6.3% year on year). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥69,535 million (decreased 3.1% year on year) and income before income tax of ¥70,786 million (decreased 3.0% year on year).
In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥49,057 million (decreased 2.8% year on year).
Explanatory Material] Overview of Earnings for FY2018