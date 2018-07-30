Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

During the consolidated cumulative first quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018), JPX Group recorded operating revenue of ¥29,562 million (6.0% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year (i.e., year-onyear)) due to factors such as year-on-year increases in clearing services revenue, listing services revenue and information services revenue, and operating expenses were ¥12,917 million (7.9% year-on-year increase). As a result, JPX Group recorded operating income of ¥17,413 million (5.9% year-on-year increase) and income before income tax of ¥17,609 million (5.9% year-on-year increase).
In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥11,623 million (6.9% year-onyear increase).
