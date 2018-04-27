Japan Exchange Group, Inc. And Consolidated Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018（Based On IFRS, Unaudited

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 （from April １, 2017 to March 31, 2018）, the Group recorded operating revenue of ¥120,711 million （11.9% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year （i.e. year on year）） due to factors such as increases in trading services revenue and clearing services revenue compared with the previous year, and operating expenses were ¥50,902 million （1.4% year-on-year increase）. As a result, the Group recorded operating income of ¥71,791 million （20.9% year-on-year increase） and income before income tax of ¥72,990 million （20.4% year-on-year increase).
In addition, net income attributable to owners of the parent company after tax was ¥50,484 million （19.8% year-on-year increase）.
