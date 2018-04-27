Japan Exchange Group: Explanatory Material - Overview Of Earnings For FY2017

Market Trends
- Cash equities trading was active with average daily trading value exceeding JPY 4 trillion in some months of H2. Average daily trading value for the full-year increased 14.9% year on year to JPY 3.4 trillion, a new record high.
- For derivatives trading, thanks to booming trading activity in cash equities and rising volatility, trading volume surged in H2. Average daily trading volume of Nikkei 225 Futures saw a rise of 8.9% year on year nearing 201,000 contracts, and that of TOPIX Futures increased 17% year on year to approx. 105,000 contracts. Trading in 10-year JGB Futures increased 25.9% year on year with average daily trading volume of approx. 36,000 contracts.
Click here for full details.