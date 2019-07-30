Japan Exchange Group: Development And Revision Of Rules And Regulations Associated With Product Transfer From Tokyo Commodity Exchange To Osaka Exchange, Etc.

In line with the business integration between Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) and Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (TOCOM) scheduled for October 2019, some of the products listed on TOCOM will be transferred to Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE), a JPX subsidiary, in order to create a comprehensive exchange that allows for one-stop trading of a wide range of financial and commodity products.
In order to improve reliability and convenience for market users including investors and Trading Participants through the product transfer, thereby enhancing liquidity and strengthening competitiveness of the derivatives market in Japan, OSE will implement necessary development and adjustment of rules and regulations including trading and trading participant rules as indicated below.
OSE is accepting public comment regarding this matter in the following page.