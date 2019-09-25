Japan Exchange Group: Announcement Concerning Result Of The Tender Offer For Shares Of Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. And A Change Of Subsidiary, Etc.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (the "Tender Offeror") resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 30, 2019, to acquire the shares of common stock (the "Target Company's Common Stock") and nonvoting stock (the "Target Company's Non-Voting Stock") of Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (the "Target Company") (hereinafter, the "Target Company's Common Stock" and the "Target Company's Non-Voting Stock" shall be collectively referred to as the "Target Company's Stock") through a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Act"), and commenced the Tender Offer on August 1, 2019. The Tender Offeror hereby announces that the Tender Offer was completed on September 24, 2019, as described below.
