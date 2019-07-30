Japan Exchange Group: Announcement Concerning Commencement Of The Tender Offer For Shares Of Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (the “Tender Offeror”) hereby announces that it resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 30, 2019, to acquire the shares of common stock (“Target Company’s Common Stock”) and non-voting stock (“Target Company’s Non-Voting Stock”) of Tokyo Commodity Exchange, Inc. (the “Target Company”) (the “Target Company’s Common Stock” and the “Target Company’s Non-Voting Stock” shall hereinafter be collectively referred to as the “Target Company’s Stock”), through the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the “Act”).
