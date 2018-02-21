Jane Street’s Systematic Internaliser Now Available Via QuantHouse’s qh API Ecosystem - Connecting QuantHouse’s Community Of Clients And Partners To Jane Street’s Systematic Internaliser (SI) Via A Single API

QuantHouse, the independent global provider of end-to-end high performance market data and trading through API-based technologies, today announced the addition of Jane Street Financial’s systematic internaliser (SI) to its qh API Ecosystem.
Jane Street* is a leading liquidity provider specialising in equities, ETFs and options - trading $5.6 trillion across financial products in 2017. The firm commits its own capital and uses its global footprint to help institutions trade with consistently tight spreads.
Jane Street is registered to price a broad range of European equities and ETFs via platforms that suit client workflows - including RFQ and Jane Street’s SI. Through its SI, Jane Street offers liquidity for more than 2,000 single stocks from the Cboe Europe universe, with a focus on small and mid-cap names.
QuantHouse’s customers now have access to Jane Street’s SI via a single API built and maintained by QuantHouse.
“As MiFID II has brought in sweeping changes industry-wide, the continued growth in our trading volumes is a testament to the execution quality offered by our SI,” said Slawomir Rzeszotko, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading Europe at Jane Street. “We are pleased to offer clients seamless and cost-efficient connectivity to Jane Street's liquidity through Quanthouse's QuantFeed and QuantLink mechanisms.”
Stephane Leroy, Business Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, said, “Mifid II has changed the liquidity landscape dramatically. To make it easier for clients to access this fragmented liquidity, QuantHouse offers simple, easy access through one API to the Jane Street SI, regardless of the trading system or what country that client operates in.”
*Refers to the Jane Street Group. All other references are to Jane Street Financial.