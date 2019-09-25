ixigo Opens New Branch In Zurich - aixigo Opened Its New CH/Zurich Office In August

aixigo, the internationally active software provider for digital financial advisory solutions based in Aachen, opened its new branch at Gessnerallee 28 in Zurich, Switzerland in August.
With this move, aixigo is pressing ahead with its internationalisation in new strategic markets. The decision to open a new branch in Zurich was made not only because of the extreme importance as a financial center, but also because the demand for high-performance digital software for investment advice and wealth management is extremely high in Switzerland. Since 2019, aixigo has been providing the core for the new "Volt" digital wealth management solution from the Swiss bank Vontobel AG with its API-based high-performance software platform.
With "Volt", Vontobel is the first Swiss wealth manager to offer its wealthy clients the investment expertise of an active global wealth manager in digital form. In addition to classic discretionary portfolio management, "Volt" makes Vontobel's comprehensive service promise usable and tangible in new ways. Vontobel clients can use the intuitive new Volt app on their smartphone to invest in actively managed financial assets and help shape their personal portfolio.
"We are delighted to be supporting Vontobel, a daring and forward-looking client, in digitising wealth management and investment advisory services. After winning the Banking IT Innovation Award of the University of St. Gallen, we have now set another important milestone for aixigo in the Swiss market with our client Vontobel. This also reinforces our strategy of further expansion in the Swiss market. This requires an even stronger local presence. The new branch in Zurich plays an extremely important role in this," says Christian Friedrich - CBO of aixigo AG. As Swiss Country Manager, Stephan Läuchli is the first point of contact for banks and financial service providers in Zurich.