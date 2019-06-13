Itiviti’s Low-Touch Trading Solution Wins Technical Analyst Award

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has been presented with the 2019 Technical Analyst award. Following an extensive review process, Itiviti’s low-touch trading solution was named a winner in the Best Trading System: Execution category.
Judged by an independent panel of experienced industry experts, the annual Technical Analyst Awards celebrate world leaders in trading software and technical analysis research. Now in its 11th year, the 2019 Technical Analyst Awards received another large number of high-quality nominations across the research, software and data categories. These were subsequently shortlisted to around 80 finalists, comprising leading investment banks, software companies and research houses.
“Itiviti is a previous winner of the Technical Analyst Awards and a regular finalist. Their low-touch solution is a great sell-side product with connectivity being a particular strength that sets it apart from other entrants,” said Dr. Paul Netherwood, Founding Partner of Wimmer Horizon and a judge for the 2019 Technical Analyst Awards.
”We take great pride in this accolade, and once again joining the distinguished group of Technical Analyst award winners,” said Lars Wiberg, Head of Product Strategy, Agency Trading, Itiviti. “This endorsement from an independent, informed authority is a significant confirmation to our team and to our efforts in providing customers with the updated tools they depend on for successful trading.”
Designed for automation, Itiviti’s low-touch platform is optimized to handle high-volume, low-latency order flow. It brings a full range of services for trading desks to actively monitor executions, anticipate issues through proactive alerts, and manage exceptions by combining execution routes seamlessly. It is available through managed infrastructure that offers resilience, performance and scalability.