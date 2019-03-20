Itiviti Accelerates Buy-Side Capital Markets Connectivity With RTM In Brazil

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with technology company RTM, the largest Brazilian financial extranet provider to the buy-side industry. The combination of Itiviti’s NYFIX order routing network with RTM’s technology solutions will enable RTM clients to provide on-net clients with access to the 700-strong international broker community and its associated services, such as NYFIX TCA, NYFIX Market Access, NYFIX Matching and the NYFIX Store, along with RTM’s existing reach.
RTM is joining a growing Brazilian partner network through Itiviti’s Global Alliance Program (GAP), the umbrella under which the company manages all partner relationships globally, enabling clients to leverage a highly integrated network of providers.
“This partnership is part of our goal of building a strong connectivity network for the financial sector vendors,” said Adriane Rêgo, Commercial and Product Director of RTM. “Providing solutions that bring dynamism and security to financial operations is one of our priorities and working in a global partnership with Itiviti allows us to provide customers with a higher quality service.”
“Through the Itiviti Global Alliance Program, we are building a strong community of technology providers, both traditional and SaaS/cloud-based, that want to work with an agnostic, un-conflicted vendor,” says Philippe Carré, Global Partnerships Director at Itiviti. “It is in our interest to ensure Itiviti NYFIX connections are lit up quickly and efficiently, while providing participants security and robustness. Our strategic vision remains to operate a global connectivity utility for trading and post-trade services.”