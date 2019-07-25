Italy-based Media-Maker Lists On Euronext Growth - Euronext Welcomes A New Italian Company To Its Markets

Euronext today announces the successful completion of Media-Maker’s listing on Euronext Growth. Media-Maker is a leading company in the production and distribution of branded content and audiovisual productions. Today is the first trading day, following a €2.5 million private placement.
Founded in 2017 in Milan, Media-Maker has established itself in the creation of branded multimedia content. The Italian company produces a variety of cost-effective content such as press, digital and video productions and manages advertising spacesacross multiple communication channels. Thanks to its cross-media expertise, Media-Maker can guide all types of clients through the implementation of strategic marketing and communication projects.
Media-Maker (ticker symbol: ALKER) listed on 25th July 2019 through the admission to trading of 2,000,000 shares, at a fixed price of €10 per share. The company will also be admitted on the private compartment of Euronext Growth in Paris.
At the listing ceremony, Pietro Peligra, Media-Maker CEO said: “Media-Maker has a scalable and profitable business model and we are confident that the IPO will accelerate our growth and give the boost we need to become an international player in the content production business.”