Israel’s Youth Basketball Team Opened The Trading On TASE To Mark Its Winning Of The 2018 European Championship

This morning (July 31, 2018), Israel’s youth basketball team opened the trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to mark the team’s winning of the 2018 European Championship.
Chairman of the Israel Basketball Association, Amiram Halevy: “I would like to thank TASE for its warm reception. It is clear to us all that one of our aims is to connect with the business world and I hope that, through this event, we will be able to achieve our aim. Every week, the Israel Basketball Association runs more than 1000 games for girls and boys throughout Israel and this reflects the real face of basketball. Our aim is to bring basketball into every home and the sport is growing enormously and will continue to do so in the near and distant future”.
TASE’s CEO, Ittai Ben-Zeev: “We are excited to host the champions of Europe, Israel’s youth basketball team. Here at TASE, we have the leading companies of their sectors. These companies are always looking to associate themselves with winners. In creating this linkage and ensuring that funds from Israeli companies flow into sport, attention needs to be paid to laying the proper infrastructure and to viewing the basketball world in the same way that a company runs with a business plan. The things that are wrong with the sport in Israel need to change now if we are not to regress and fail as a country to leverage this win to change the ecosystem of the Israeli basketball world. This is a real opportunity for us and I hope that the captains of sport, the Sharabi committee, and anyone with influence will seize the moment to sit down with the appropriate parties in order to create the necessary infrastructure for Israeli players to be able to develop and progress”.
Pictured:
Players from the youth team; Amiram Halevy, Chairman of the Israel Basketball Association; Hezi Hochman, the team’s manager; Ariel Beit-Halahmi, the team’s coach; Ittai Ben-Zeev, TASE’s CEO; Amnon Neubach, Chairman of TASE’s Board of Directors.
Photo credit: Guy Assiag, for no financial consideration.