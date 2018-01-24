ISDA Further Expands Board With Insurance Expertise

ISDA has today announced the appointment of Jason Manske, Senior Managing Director, Chief Hedging Officer and Head of the Global Derivatives and Liquid Markets Group at MetLife Inc., to its Board of Directors.
The appointment is part of a commitment by ISDA’s Board to broaden its scope by incorporating members from diverse sectors of the derivatives market. The latest announcement follows the appointment of pension fund expertise in May 2017, a supranational in September 2016 and a central counterparty in June 2016.
“The ISDA Board reflects a wide range of views from a variety of sectors and geographies. Insurance companies are an important part of the ISDA membership, and use derivatives for a number of essential risk management and investment purposes. Being able to draw on Jason’s experience and expertise at Board level will be hugely beneficial for ISDA and its members,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.
“Having a voice from the insurance sector on the Board means we are able to tap into an even broader array of experience and knowledge. This nicely complements the expertise we’ve already added in the pension fund, supranational and clearing space, and means our Board has a unique view into the issues that matter to the whole derivatives market. This will greatly benefit our work at ISDA,” said Scott O’Malia, ISDA’s Chief Executive.
Biography
As Senior Managing Director, Chief Hedging Officer and Head of the Global Derivatives and Liquid Markets Group, Mr. Manske is responsible for MetLife’s global derivatives and currencies, government and short-term trading, structured solutions and capital markets businesses.
Mr. Manske joined MetLife in 2008, having previously worked as Co-Head of Rate Sales at Credit Suisse and President of the firm’s US derivatives dealer. Prior to that, he worked at JP Morgan for 12 years, most recently as Head of Financial Institution Derivatives Marketing.