ISDA Elects New Board Members - Expands CCP Representation On Board

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) has announced that four new directors are joining its Board of Directors, as it continues to expand its regional and business diversity.
As part of the move, ISDA is expanding the central counterparty (CCP) representation on its Board to two, and has appointed Daniel Maguire, Chief Executive Officer of LCH Group. Mr. Maguire joins Kevin McClear, Corporate Risk Officer at the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., who joined the Board last year. Each CCP will serve for a two-year term, on a revolving basis.
The other three elected directors represent different areas of the derivatives business, and are based in three geographical locations. The new directors are:
- Yutaka Amagi, Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Planning Division, MUFG Bank, Ltd.
- Marc Badrichani, Head of Americas Sales & Marketing for Markets and Investor Services, J.P. Morgan
- Jacques Vigner, Head of Strategy, Conduct, Risk and Financial Resources, Global Markets and Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB), BNP Paribas
“I’d like to welcome Amagi-san, Marc, Daniel and Jacques to the Board. They each bring unique skills and insight to the Board, reflecting their experiences in different parts of the derivatives business. I’m sure they will make an important contribution to ISDA’s work to foster safe and efficient markets,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.
“ISDA’s Board continues to expand in terms of its regional and business diversity, and our organization will benefit from the different perspectives our new Board members bring. ISDA is now well positioned to represent all parts of the derivatives market, whether cleared or non-cleared, bilateral or on-venue, or buy side or sell side,” said Scott O’Malia, ISDA’s Chief Executive.
Seven other directors were re-elected. They are:
- Biswarup Chatterjee, Global Head Electronic Trading & New Business Development, Credit Markets, Citigroup Global Markets
- John Dabbs, Global Head of Prime Derivatives Services, Credit Suisse
- Jeroen Krens, Managing Director, Credit, Rates & Emerging Markets, HSBC Bank Plc.
- Max Nuttall, Head of Global Structured Products & IST Strategy, BP Plc.
- Will Roberts, Managing Director, Head of Global Rates and Counterparty Portfolio Management, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
- Neh Thaker, Global Head of FX, Rates and Credit, Standard Chartered Bank
- Rana Yared, Managing Director, Principal Strategic Investments, Securities Division, Goldman Sachs & Co.
Two directors were also re-appointed:
- Kevin McClear, Corporate Risk Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
- Axel van Nederveen, Managing Director, Treasurer, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
“I’d like to thank Diane Genova of J.P. Morgan and TJ Lim of UniCredit, who are both stepping down from the ISDA Board – after 19 years in the case of Diane, and nine years for TJ. They’ve both played an integral role in helping ISDA and the broader industry adapt to regulatory changes and developing industry solutions to help compliance. We wish them the very best for the future,” added Mr. Litvack.
The directors continuing on the Board are:
- Thijs Aaten, Manager Director Treasury & Trading, APG Asset Management
- Darcy Bradbury, Managing Director, D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P.
- Bill De Leon, Managing Director, Global Head of Portfolio Risk Management, PIMCO
- John Feeney, Head of Conduct, Corporate and Institutional Bank, National Australia Bank Limited
- Jack Hattem, Managing Director, Global Fixed Income, Blackrock
- Kieran Higgins, Head of Trading & Flow Sales, Natwest Markets
- Sian Hurrell, Head of FIC, Europe, RBC Capital Markets
- Masanobu Ichiya, Managing Director, Head of Derivative Trading Department, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
- Dixit Joshi, Group Treasurer, Deutsche Bank AG
- Eric Litvack, Managing Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Société Générale Global Banking and Investor Solutions
- Jason Manske, Senior Managing Director, Chief Hedging Officer and Head of Derivatives and Liquid Markets, MetLife
- Scott O’Malia, Chief Executive Officer, ISDA
- Duncan Rodgers, Managing Director, Global Head of ALEM, UK Head of GALM, UBS AG
- Emmanuel Vercoustre, Deputy CEO & CFO, AXA Bank Europe
- Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley
Biographies of the new directors:
Yutaka Amagi is Managing Director, Head of Global Markets Planning Division at MUFG Bank, Ltd. He also serves as Head of Regulatory Affairs, responsible for the compliance program related to market regulation. Mr. Amagi joined Mitsubishi Bank (now MUFG Bank) in 1991, and has worked in several areas of the organization, including retail banking, FX trading, asset-liability management and markets planning. He also worked in Los Angeles between 2010 and 2014, where he was Head of the Japan Desk, Global Capital Markets, at Union Bank N.A. (now MUFG Union Bank N.A.).
He graduated from Kyoto University.
Marc Badrichani is Head of Americas Sales & Marketing at J.P. Morgan. In this role, he is responsible for managing client relationships and distribution of the firm’s products and services across Markets & Investor Services. He is also a member of the Corporate & Investment Bank Management Committee.
Mr. Badrichani joined J.P. Morgan in October 2005 from Deutsche Bank, where he managed the Solutions Group that developed cross-asset solutions for clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has held a number of roles since joining J.P. Morgan, including Global Head of Cash Equities, Head of Americas Equities, Head of North America Sales & Marketing for Fixed Income, and Head of Distribution for Northern Europe.
He graduated from École des Mines de Paris.
Daniel Maguire is Chief Executive Officer of LCH Group, a role he has held since October 2017. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Maguire was Group Chief Operating Officer, and before that was Global Head of SwapClear, subsequently taking responsibility for LCH’s ForexClear and Listed Rates services and the initiation of LCH’s SwapAgent service. He previously worked in New York, where he built out LCH’s North America operations and led SwapClear’s client clearing franchise. He first joined LCH in 1999.
Mr. Maguire is also a member of London Stock Exchange Group’s Executive Committee.
Jacques Vigner is Head of Strategy, Conduct, Risk and Financial Resources, Global Markets and CIB, at BNP Paribas, and a member of the Global Markets and CIB executive committees. In this role, he is responsible for risk supervision within Global Markets, approving exceptional transactions and new activities, managing financial resources, strategy and development, regulatory watch and projects, and conduct and permanent control. Mr. Vigner joined BNP Paribas in 1998, and has held a number of senior roles during his time at the firm, including Global Head of Structuring, Global Chief Operating Officer and Head of Strategy & Risk for Global Equity & Commodity Derivatives.
He graduated from École Polytechnique and École des Mines de Paris.