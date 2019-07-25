Isabelle Girolami Appointed CEO, LCH Ltd

- Isabelle Girolami to join LCH as CEO, LCH Ltd from 1 November, 2019
- Responsible for driving continued growth, innovation and operational excellence across LCH Ltd
LCH, a leading global clearing house, today announced the appointment of Isabelle Girolami as CEO, LCH Ltd. Isabelle will join LCH on 1 November. Isabelle joins from Crédit Agricole, where she has most recently served as Deputy CEO of its Corporate and Investment Banking Business.
Based in London, Isabelle will report to Daniel Maguire, CEO, LCH Group. In her role, she will be responsible for driving continued expansion across LCH’s services, with a focus on continued growth, innovation and operational excellence. LCH operates a number of market-leading clearing service across asset classes including interest rate derivatives, FX, equities and fixed income.
Daniel Maguire, CEO, LCH Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Isabelle Girolami to LCH Group. As a proven leader, Isabelle brings extensive experience in managing high calibre global teams operating across a number of asset classes. She is well-known in the financial markets and has an outstanding track record in Europe, in addition to significant experience in Asia. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Martin for his significant contributions to the growth and development of LCH.”
Isabelle Girolami said: “LCH has an impressive track record of partnering with the markets that it serves, in order to drive innovation and provide best-in-class risk management. Its open access approach and strong customer focus are unique, and I’m honoured to be asked to lead LCH Ltd for the next stage of its growth.”
Isabelle has been at Crédit Agricole since 2015, initially as Global Head of Financial Markets and more recently as Deputy CEO of its Corporate and Investment Banking business. Prior to Crédit Agricole, she spent seven years at Standard Chartered Bank both in London and Singapore, latterly serving as Co-Head of the Wholesale Bank ASEAN and Head of Financial Markets ASEAN. Earlier in her career, she held senior positions at Bear Stearns and BNP Paribas.
Isabelle’s appointment follows the decision by Martin Pluves to step down on 31 July as CEO of LCH Ltd to pursue other opportunities. In the interim period, Daniel Maguire will serve as CEO, LCH Ltd in addition to his other responsibilities as CEO, LCH Group until Isabelle joins.