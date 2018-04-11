Irish Stock Exchange Statistics March 2018

Note - March 2018 is the last month of statistics under the business name the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) as the ISE now trades as Euronext Dublin following the acquisition of the ISE by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March. Press release link.
Overall Market Statistics Report - March 2018
Investment Funds Statistics Report - March 2018
Highlights for March 2018
|MARCH 2018
|YTD 2018
|
ISEQ Overall @ 6,594
|
-1.34%
|
-6.32%
|ISEQ All Bond @ 115.21
|
+0.66%
|
-0.52%
|Equity market capitalisation
|
€119.8bn
|
-5.54%
|Government bond market capitalisation
|
€131.0bn
|
+4.12%
|Equity trades
|
739k
|
2,100k
|Equity market turnover
|
€8.5bn
|
€26.1bn
|Government securities turnover
|
€19.0bn
|
€68.3bn
|New debt tranches
|
1,209
|
3,283
|New fund classes
|
55
|
213