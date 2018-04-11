 Skip to main Content
Irish Stock Exchange Statistics March 2018

Date 11/04/2018

Note - March 2018 is the last month of statistics under the business name the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) as the ISE now trades as Euronext Dublin following the acquisition of the ISE by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March. Press release link

Overall Market Statistics Report - March 2018

Investment Funds Statistics Report - March 2018

Highlights for March 2018 

   MARCH 2018  YTD 2018 

 ISEQ Overall @ 6,594

-1.34% 

-6.32% 
 ISEQ All Bond @ 115.21

+0.66% 

-0.52% 
 Equity market capitalisation

€119.8bn 

-5.54% 
 Government bond market capitalisation

€131.0bn 

+4.12% 
 Equity trades

739k 

2,100k 
 Equity market turnover

€8.5bn 

€26.1bn 
 Government securities turnover

€19.0bn 

€68.3bn 
 New debt tranches

1,209 

3,283 
 New fund classes

55 

213 

 

 