Irish Stock Exchange Statistics February 2018

Overall Market Statistics Report - February 2018
Investment Funds Statistics Report - February 2018
Highlights for February 2018
|
|
FEBRUARY 2018
|
YTD 2018
|
ISEQ Overall @ 6,683
|
-4.00%
|
-5.04%
|
ISEQ All Bond @ 114.46
|
-0.06%
|
-1.17%
|
Equity market capitalisation
|
€122.3bn
|
-3.58%
|
Government bond market capitalisation
|
€129.2bn
|
+2.70%
|
Equity trades
|
741k
|
1,361k
|
Equity market turnover
|
€8.4bn
|
€17.6bn
|
Government securities turnover
|
€15.5bn
|
€49.3bn
|
New debt tranches
|
847
|
2,070
|
New fund classes
|
41
|
158