Irish Stock Exchange Statistics February 2018

Date 07/03/2018

Overall Market Statistics Report - February 2018

Investment Funds Statistics Report - February 2018

 

Highlights for February 2018 

 

 FEBRUARY 2018 

YTD 2018 

 ISEQ Overall @ 6,683

-4.00% 

-5.04% 

 ISEQ All Bond @ 114.46

-0.06% 

-1.17% 

 Equity market capitalisation

€122.3bn 

-3.58% 

 Government bond market capitalisation

€129.2bn 

+2.70% 

 Equity trades

741k 

1,361k 

 Equity market turnover

€8.4bn 

€17.6bn 

 Government securities turnover

€15.5bn 

€49.3bn 

 New debt tranches

847 

2,070 

 New fund classes

41 

158 