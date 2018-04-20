 Skip to main Content
Irish Stock Exchange Publishes Statistics For Q1 2018

Date 20/04/2018

Note - March 2018 is the last month of statistics under the business name the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) as the ISE now trades as Euronext Dublin following the acquisition of the ISE by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March. Press release link

Irish Stock Exchange Q1 2018 statistics 

Please click here for the ISE Quarterly Statistical Report for Q1 2018.