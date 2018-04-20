Note - March 2018 is the last month of statistics under the business name the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) as the ISE now trades as Euronext Dublin following the acquisition of the ISE by Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK on 27 March. Press release link.
Irish Stock Exchange Q1 2018 statistics
Please click here for the ISE Quarterly Statistical Report for Q1 2018.
Irish Stock Exchange Publishes Statistics For Q1 2018
