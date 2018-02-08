Irish Stock Exchange: IPOready Phase 2 Focuses On Sources Of Finance And Investors

The second phase of the Irish Stock Exchange’s (ISE) IPOready programme 2017-2018 is now complete. The focus of Phase 2 was on sources of finance and investors.
#IPOready – structured support for ambitious companies
The 15-month #IPOready programme offers structured support to 12 high-growth ambitious companies enabling them to develop their ability to attract capital from domestic and international investors and scale their businesses.
24 CEOs, CFOs and COOs from across Ireland
The first two days of module 2 saw the 24 CEO, CFO and COOs from across the island of Ireland hear from corporate finance, legal and banking experts with insights from quoted companies and investors covering:
- equity public and private funding
- debt - bank and non-bank funding
- the IPO investor marketing and book-build process
- legal aspects of fundraising
- the investor landscape
- real-life insights from ISE and public quoted companies on fundraising and investor relations
IPOready provides skills in capital raising, IR and management
IPOready is designed to equips participants with the capital raising, investor relations (IR) and management skills needed for a successful IPO. The companies taking part in #IPOready 2017-2018 operate in a wide range of sectors including technology, financial services, medtech and engineering sectors.
About IPOready 2017 - 2018
The IPOready programme is supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF). It is being delivered in 3 phases from September 2017 to December 2018:
- Phase 1 – Getting your company investment ready
- Phase 2 – Understanding sources of finance and fund raising process
- Phase 3 – Attracting investors, networking and accessing the equity markets