Irish Stock Exchange Awarded #1 Best Medium Workplace In Ireland For 2018

The Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) is named the #1 Best Medium Workplace in Ireland at the Great Place to Work Awards 2018. This is the second time in three years that the ISE has topped the rankings for Best Medium Workplaces (for organisations with between 101 and 250 employees) in Ireland.
Deirdre Somers, the ISE’s CEO, said “The Irish Stock Exchange is thrilled to top the rankings as the Best Medium Workplace in Ireland. This is the second time in three years that our organisation has achieved this accolade and we are lucky to have such a fantastic, highly professional workforce who make a huge contribution to our success and the positive working culture we have built."
She added, “Our business had a stellar performance in 2017 and we are looking forward to a new chapter of great opportunity in 2018 following our landmark acquisition by Euronext, the pan-European exchange.”*
In 2017 ISE ranked as #1 Irish SME workplace in Europe
In 2017 the ISE was also ranked as the #1 Irish SME workplace in Europe when it was named the 21st Best Workplace in Europe in the small to medium category (50-500 employees).
Notes
*Closing of the Euronext acquisition is expected in Q1 2018 subject to regulatory approvals.