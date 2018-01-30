Iran’s Capital Market Turns 50

In a ceremony on 28 January 2018, Iran’s capital market participants commemorated half a century of background and valuable experience.
Minster of economic affairs, head of Iran’s Central Bank, as well as high ranking authorities from the Iranian capital market’s entities including Dr. Hassan Ghalibaf Asl TSE’s CEO, and veteran participant in this sector convened with hundreds of other attendees on 28 January 2018 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Iran’s capital market establishment.
In a developing market of an emerging economy, sharp growth trend is a matter of course. As discussed in the event, Iran’s capital market valuation to the country’s GDP raised from 14% in 2007 to 37% in 2017, and trading value to GDP grew from 2.5% to 17 % in the same period.
The capital market of Iran is looking forward to much more growth with the untapped opportunities available in the country’s economy and applies more transparency and innovation to hit its targets.
In the ceremony, a new coin, which was issued by the central bank on the occasion, was displayed and introduced to daily transactions circulation.