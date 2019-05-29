IQ-EQ Appoints Chief Commercial Director To Drive Growth In Luxembourg

IQ-EQ, a leading investor services group, has appointed Fèmy Mouftaou to the role of Chief Commercial Director to spearhead business development in Luxembourg.
As asset managers move to Luxembourg in light of continuing Brexit uncertainty, the funds industry in the region has evolved in response to the new paradigm. As a result, demand for a new client service proposition has increased and Fèmy will be responsible for driving forward the group’s commercial strategy to match the changing needs of IQ-EQ’s client base.
Commenting on his appointment, Fèmy said: “It is a very exciting time to be joining IQ-EQ as the firm benefits from a breadth of opportunities following its recent global expansion and rebrand. As client demand in Luxembourg increasingly moves towards front office activities, IQ-EQ is extremely well placed to provide a level of client service that will bridge a growing gap in this region. I look forward to implementing this at a local level and elsewhere across the globe to ensure continued growth.
Christian Heinen, Managing Director of IQ-EQ Luxembourg, added: “I am delighted to welcome Fèmy to the business. His wealth of experience in the funds industry and business development sphere will ensure client service is brought to the forefront in this jurisdiction and drive growth. As IQ-EQ’s Luxembourg business continues to expand with a host of new hires across all levels, we’re excited to be growing alongside the industry itself.”
Fèmy has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including senior operations roles with an international fund administration firm, where he successfully launched and led the Luxembourg branch, and PwC. He joins IQ-EQ from a publicly listed fund, corporate and private wealth service provider, where he held the dual title of Managing Director and Conducting Officer. Beyond Luxembourg, Fèmy has significant international experience having worked in Dubai, Bahrain and across West, Central and Southern Africa. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commercial engineering, a master’s in finance, and is a chartered accountant.