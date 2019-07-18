ipushpull & Ascendant Strategy Announce Partnership To Deliver Innovative Solutions For Post-Trade Workflow Automation

ipushpull, the live data sharing and real-time workflow automation platform, are delighted to announce a partnership that brings together the award-winning ipushpull platform with the post-trade expertise and delivery capability of Ascendant Strategy.
The partnership between ipushpull and Ascendant Strategy brings significant value to capital markets post-trade functions who want to enhance live data sharing and automation capabilities across departments and organisations, eliminating the domain of email-attached spreadsheets. Solutions that combine the flexible technical capabilities of the ipushpull platform and Ascendant Strategy’s expertise in transforming post trade processes can massively simplify, automate and de-risk these challenges. Furthermore, these solutions can be implemented quickly and without painful modifications to core IT processing platforms.
Matthew Cheung, CEO of ipushpull, comments:
“From delivering large scale middle and back office digital transformations in global banks to creating workflow applications, Ascendant are market leaders within post-trade infrastructure transformation. Together we are creating digital solutions for middle and back office to replace spreadsheet-based email workflows with real-time, interoperable data sharing.”
Alastair Rutherford, Managing Director at Ascendant Strategy, comments:
“We believe that successful transformation of post trade architecture within capital markets firms has to incorporate blending of old technology with the new. ipushpull’s software is well positioned to support organisations on this transformational journey, deploying impactful digital solutions easily into architectures to augment rather than replace legacy architecture”